Spring Senior Standout: Carissa Hall (Web Extra)

High School:

Immanuel

Spring Sport:

Track and Field

GPA:

4.1

How many sports did you play in high school?

I played three sports throughout high school: volleyball, soccer, and track and field.

What are the most notable achievements you had in track and field?

I competed in the 200m dash, 400m run, 100m dash, long jump, triple jump, 100m hurdles, 4×100 relay, and the 4×400 relay. I earned the Field Athlete of the Year award for the Central Sequoia League in 2018, and attended the Masters Valley meet at Buchanan 3 years in a row. I won two area titles in the 2019 season.

Any other Notable Stats/Achievements/Awards from your High School Athletic career?

Freshman Year Varsity Letter in Track and Field & Soccer

Sophomore Year Varsity Team Volleyball & Track and Field Immanuel Varsity Blocker of the Year in Volleyball Girls Track Outstanding Athlete of the Year for League in Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Blocker of the year in Volleyball State Trap Team Champions

Junior Year Varsity Team Volleyball, Soccer, & Track and Field 2nd Team All-League in Soccer Outstanding Offence in Soccer Scholar Athlete State Trap Team Champions

Senior Year Varsity Team Volleyball & Track and Field Honorable Mention in League in Volleyball



Community/School organizations involved in?

I have been involved in FFA, Immanuel Student Ambassador program known as Blu Cru, Sports medicine program, the internship program, and Abundant life ranch

Where are you going to college?

Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. I will be competing in Track and Field.

Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your senior track season was cancelled?

When I found that my season had been cancelled, I was frustrated and sad, but I was also very thankful and appreciative that I am able to compete in college for the next four years.

How did you get into track and field, and what did you like most about the sport?

I began track and field in 3rd grade and have never stopped competing. I love this sport because it brings athletes together and is an individual sport, but also includes the team feeling. I love to run and jump and track has truly challenged my abilities. It has taught me to work hard to accomplish my goals, to never give up, and to be thankful for all that I have.

What made competing in track and field at Immanuel such a special experience?

I can honestly say that I had one of the best teams around. My team has been so supportive and has brought laughter and good times every year. It has been a joy to compete with them and train together.

What is your most memorable moment while competing in track at Immanuel?

The most memorable moment for me in track and field was the time I beat my PR (personal record) for the triple jump. This was the moment I knew that I could go even farther and accomplish more, as long as I stayed motivated, trusted God, and believed in myself.

Most important people who helped you in your development in track?

The most important people that have helped me achieve my goals are my parents, my sister, and my coaches, especially Donte Mcdaniel. Each one of these people have taught me to not give up on myself, to work hard, be humble, and give thanks, always remembering that God has gifted me and the glory belongs to him.

What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

During this pandemic, life has slowed down a lot. My training has shifted focus and school is slowly coming to an end. I have worked to stay motivated and train while focusing on the future and all that is to come in college. I am disheartened that the year has ended in such a way, but I am looking forward to the next four years, where I will be able to grow and get better.

What Immanuel track and field head coach Drew Halstead says about Carissa?

Carissa’s leadership qualities are unmatched. She is not only a great track and field athlete, but her knowledge of the many events allows her to coach up her teammates. Her teammates love and respect her. Immanuel High School and Immanuel Track and Field will miss her.