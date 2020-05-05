Spring Senior Standout: Caleb Foster

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to their high school careers for spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our sports department will be presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June.

CLOVIS, Calif. — Clovis North senior Caleb Foster has maturity beyond his years.

“In my opinion, he’s a professional high school track athlete,” says his high school track and field coach Rich Brazil. “That’s how he approaches every day.”

“I wanna be able to know that people don’t only know me as an athlete, but they also know me as a good person, and a strong Christian,” says Foster. “And that I live a certain way, and I’m not just a normal athlete that does typical athlete stuff.”

In Caleb’s case, there’s nothing typical about his performance on the track.

Heading into what would have been this, his senior year, Caleb already held seven Clovis North school records, and was coming off an All-American junior campaign, in which he won state titles in both the long jump and triple jump, and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and the 4×100 meter relay.

And Foster was hoping that was just a prelude to possible bigger accomplishments at this year’s state meet as a senior.

“My goal was to come back and get first in all my events,” said Foster.

Despite his incredible talent, Caleb is one of those unique stars, who doesn’t carry himself like a star. He’s a good student, who’s involved in several leadership roles on campus and in the community.

“He’s one of the most humble, hard-working kids I’ve ever got to coach in my career so far,” said Brazil.

Caleb is also part of a great track family. His father Robert was a former 2-time national champion hurdler at Fresno State, who competed in two Olympic Games for Jamaica.

And Caleb’s older sister Rhesa was a former high school state champion in the long jump for Clovis North in 2016, and has followed that up with a pair of Pac-12 titles in the event at Oregon.

“I would say that was the first chip on my shoulder,” said Caleb, about his older sister. “Because I was always in that shadow. “‘Oh, you’re related to her. You’re her little brother.'”

And that wasn’t the only thing helping push Caleb towards the elite level of the sport.

“One of my main motivations, one workout, that could be the difference between going pro or not going pro, or winning the Olympics or not winning the Olympics,” said Foster, who was named a 2019 New Balance All-American as a high school junior.

And those workouts were starting bright and early in preparation for his senior track and field season. Caleb was waking up at 4 a.m. each day to better himself both mentally and physically. There was some bible and leadership reading, as well as some stretching and core work.

And in recent months, he had been supplementing that with 6 a.m. workouts in the Clovis North pool. All this was in addition to his normal school day, and track practice in the afternoon.

“I mean, I was working hard before, but now, I was working hard and doing more off the track,” said Foster.

Brazil thinks we could be looking at a future Olympian, and marvels at how Foster balances everything in his life.

“Not only is Caleb an outstanding athlete, he is truly a great young man that younger athletes can look up to and aspire to be,” said Brazil “It has been truly an honor to be part of his athletic journey.”

A journey at the high school level that was supposed to culminate with a memorable senior season, until the coronavirus changed all that. But Caleb says he’s going to use that as motivation too, when he starts competing in the SEC next year for the University of Florida, one of the top track and field programs in the country.

“It makes me more hungry because I haven’t eaten in a while,” summed up Foster.

Added Brazil, “I sent him a video of one of his jumps from the state meet last year, and said ‘I wish I could have seen this one more time this year in a North uniform.’ So I’ll have to see him in a Gator uniform now, that’s alright.”