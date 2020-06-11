Spring Senior Standout: Anthony Hodson (Web Extra)

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the Central Valley. As a way of saluting some of these outstanding seniors, the Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts.” They will air in sports at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June, and others, like the story below, will appear here on our website.

We sent Anthony Hodson some questions related to his experience competing in track at Edison High School, and below is a transcript of the answers he provided us.

Anthony Hodson: Edison Track and Field

Future College:

York College in Nebraska, where he will be competing in track.

High School GPA:

3.67

How many sports did you play in high school?

I competed in both football and track in high school, before dedicating myself to track my sophomore year. I have run all four years on varsity.

What events did you compete in, and what are your most notable achievements in track?

I competed in the 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, and 1600-meter races, as well as the 1/4 mile relay and the mile relay. My main event and my focus is the 800m, where I opened my season breaking two minutes (1:59.16), which ranked me fifth in the Valley. My personal best is 1:58.92, and I ran that time at the end of my junior season, when I took second in my league. I also opened the year with a 51.77s 400m, which ranked me ninth in the Valley.

Other Notable Achievements/Awards from your high school athletic career:

All around, I am a 10x league champion. I was awarded Most Outstanding Runner for my team three times, and was a captain all four years.

Community/school organizations involved in?

Edison Biomedical Pathway.

Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your track season was cancelled?

When first hearing that my season was cancelled, I was devastated. I felt as if I had a really good off-season, and the strong start to the season was proof of that. Also, I was hurt, because I felt that the Valley and state competition were really strong in the 800m this year, and I looked forward to competing against those runners. However, after feeling bad for myself, I knew this was something the world was going through, and I decided to use this time to try to improve as a runner. Two types of people will come out of this in the running world, is what I continue to tell myself.

How did you get into track and what did you like most about the sport?

Growing up, I loved and played football and basketball and really saw no other sports in the same light. In 8th grade, my friends convinced me to run track and I fell in love with the sport. When competing in track, it really is you vs. the clock. No matter the competition, you vs. the clock. You are constantly challenged and asked to improve. No race is the same and that challenge on its own is fun. So I definitely love track because of the competition factor.

What made competing in track at Edison such a special experience?

I think what made running at Edison High School so unique was getting the opportunity to run for a Valley legend in Danny Alberty. He is someone who truly invests in his athletes and will always be honest with you. To soak up a little of his wisdom these past four years was an honor.

What was your most memorable track moment while competing at Edison?

A day I can remember like yesterday was when I first broke two minutes in the 800m. I was a sophomore at our area meet, ranked eighth going in, but knowing I had to place top three to advance to Valley. First lap, we came in around 57 seconds and I held on. At around the last 120m mark, I hit a gear that allowed me to pass up the runner in first, and to earn me the time of 1:59.92 and a spot at Valley.

Did you experience any adversity in track, and how did you overcome it?

To start my junior year, I strained my hamstring and that kept me out about four weeks. I was very impatient and wanted to compete the next day. In that time I learned more about myself, and that allowed me to grow more as a person.

Most important people who helped in your track development?

I want to thank my parents, thank you guys for being my backbone and teaching me the importance of going for what I want. I want to thank my siblings for always being my inspiration. As well as my friends for always being understanding and supporting me on this path.

What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

Life has definitely changed. I think life is becoming prioritized in this time. I’m hopeful for a COVID-free future. In this, I would like advocate for continuing to bring Justice in the systematic racism that is instilled in America. We all must come together! BLM!

What Edison track and field coach Danny Alberty says about Anthony:

First, he is a great kid. He is one of the hardest working young men I have ever coached. Very respectful with teammates and coaches. Wherever Anthony goes in life, he deserves THE BEST… Very Proud of Anthony.