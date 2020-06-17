Spring Senior Standout: Alexis Parra (Web Extra)

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the Central Valley. As a way of saluting some of these outstanding seniors, the Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts.” They will air in sports at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June, and others, like the story below, will appear here on our website.

We sent Alexis Parra some questions related to her experience competing in softball at Pacheco High School, and below is a transcript, with some slight editing on our part, of the answers she provided us.

Alexis Parra: Pacheco Softball

Future College:

I will continue my softball career at Goshen College in Indiana (NAIA Division II)

High School GPA:

3.5

Community/school organizations involved in?

I was involved with ASB, in which I held many officer positions, and I joined LULAC my senior year. I also volunteered at many events, like Toys for Tots and the annual free Christmas dinner.

How many sports did you play in high school?

As a freshman, I made the varsity softball team, and have been on it ever since. All four years of high school, I also played volleyball. And my junior year, I joined the varsity basketball team. In total, I have 7 varsity letters

Notable Achievements/Awards from your high school athletic career:

As a senior, my position was center field, as well as leading off on offense. I was a WAC (Western Athletic Conference of the Sac-Joaquin Section) 2nd Team All-League , WAC Honorable Mention, WAC Scholar-Athlete, and 2nd Team West Region. In the few preseason games we played my senior year, I had a batting average of .350. My junior year and sophomore year, I had a batting average over .410. Last season, I had 26 hits, 23 runs, and over 32 stolen bases (in 25 games).

Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your softball season was cancelled?

My heart dropped and I couldn’t believe it. I was really looking forward to playing with an amazing team and also having a senior night.



How did you get into softball and what did you like most about the sport?

I’ve played softball since I was 5 years old, so I was determined to make varsity my first year of high school. What I liked most about softball is making lifelong friends from different teams. I gained so many friends from softball and have known them since I started playing.

What made competing in softball at Pacheco a special experience?

Competing in softball was very special to me because I was a leader to my teammates, and I knew they looked up to me. Always putting in the extra work and setting a good example is very important to me.

Did you experience any adversity in softball, and how did you overcome it?

I struggled with my confidence and believing in myself. Softball is 50 percent physical and 50 percent mental. As a player, when you are playing any position or up to bat, you have to be mentally right for what is coming to you. Most importantly, you have to believe in yourself. I used to not believe in myself and had no faith, but I pushed myself to work harder and my support system helped a lot.

Most important people who helped in your softball development?

My varsity coach Charlie Pikas took a big role in my athletic career. He taught me how to slap (type of softball batting style that utilizes a player’s speed), and gave me many opportunities to show my talent. He always picked me up whenever I was down and never gave up on me. Also, my family was very important because they would support me at every game, give me confidence, and were the ones that introduced me to softball.

What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

Since the pandemic, I started to sew and sell scrunchies and masks. I also have been training for college ball. Working out everyday, sewing, and getting ready for college have been a daily routine for me.

What Pacheco softball coach Charles Pikas says about Alexis?

She’s been one of the top offensive players in our league the last couple of years and was really hoping for a breakout senior season. Lexi has grown from a timid freshman looking up to the upperclassmen on varsity, to a true team leader who became a focal point of our team and it’s success.