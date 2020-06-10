Spring Senior Standout: Abby Rumohr (Web Extra)

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the Central Valley. As a way of saluting some of these outstanding seniors, the Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts.” They will air in sports at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June, and others, like the story below, will appear here on our website.

Abby Rumohr: Yosemite Track and Field

How many sports did you play in high school?

I was a three-sport athlete up until my senior year. I played volleyball my first two years, and then my second two, I did cross country. I played soccer for three years, and I would have done track for all four, if my season had not been cut short this year. I earned a varsity letter in both cross country and track.

High School GPA:

3.7

Future College:

Westmont College (will be competing in track)

What events did you compete in, and what are your most notable achievements in track?

I competed all over the place, but my consistent events were the 100-meter dash, the 4×100-meter relay, the pole vault, and the 100-meter hurdles. I also competed in the 4×400-meter relay quite a bit. I was a captain two years in a row, part of a 4×100 relay team that posted a top three time (51.1 seconds) in Yosemite High School history. I also had a top ten time in school history in the 100-meter dash (13.25), a top ten time in school history in the 100-hurdles (17.08), and broke the previous (school) record of 9 feet 6 inches in the pole vault every year, posting a personal best height of 10 feet 9 inches. Unofficially, I cleared 12 feet flat in warmups at the Valley meet.

Other Notable Achievements/Awards from your high school athletic career:

I was a Scholar-Athlete and earned North Sequoia Academic League awards each year.

Describe the emotions when you found out the rest of your track season was cancelled?

When I found out that my season was cancelled it was a massive heartbreak, especially because of all the hopes and plans I had for the season. I also wasn’t ready to say goodbye to my team, and being in a high school sport. It was extremely abrupt and very difficult to come to terms with.

How did you get into track and what did you like most about the sport?

I got into track because I have always enjoyed sprinting and I wanted to get better. I also knew I didn’t want to be without a sport for a season, and I knew I didn’t have the coordination for the other spring sports, so I tried track and fell in love with it.

What made competing in track at Yosemite such a special experience?

It was not only the family bond that my team had, but also the adrenaline rush, determination and motivation. Pole vault is my passion, and when something is that important, being successful in whatever it is, becomes your biggest motivation. I love track, and I love competing in pole vault.

What was your most memorable track moment while competing at Yosemite?

I think it would have to be either clearing 12 feet, or when I competed in a track meet in Carpenteria and made a fun trip out of it.

Did you experience any adversity in track, and if yes, how did you overcome it?

I think that everyone experiences adversity in something they are passionate about. I lost motivation for pole vault when I didn’t feel like my dream would go anywhere, but was reassured when I began getting noticed by colleges, and eventually received a scholarship for athletics at Westmont.

Most important people who helped in your track development?

I would like to thank my mom (also my coach) for pushing me and not letting me give up on myself, and I would also love to thank my new coaches at Westmont for having faith in me, and for giving me such an immense opportunity. Finally, I would like to thank all my friends and family for their constant love, encouragement and support. As well as God for giving me the gift.

What has life been like for you during the pandemic?

During the pandemic, I have been enjoying where I live by going on walks or drives. I have been spending a lot of time with my family, which has been so wonderful because I am leaving in the fall, and I want to soak in this time that I have with them now.

What Yosemite track and field coach Cari Rumohr (Abby’s mom) says about Abby:

As her mom, I could say so much. Abby has been a three-sport scholar-athlete every year but this year (where she dropped soccer to concentrate on pole vault). She has an amazing work effort, is kind, humble, and shows a servant leadership. She is cheerful and fun-loving. I love what her cross country coach sent for Abby’s nomination for our Female Athlete of the Year award (which she won).



“She had a major impact on our team score that resulted in our team making it to state for cross country. To make it to state in cross county, there always has to be multiple amazing performances, and for us, Abby was the surprise gem that rose to the occasion, to help us pull it off this year. Abby is exactly what you would hope a senior athlete to be. She came into her senior year and worked crazy hard, every day of every cross country practice. And that’s not just any practice, that’s 6 miles in 105 degree heat type of work hard. Every opportunity to go for the challenge workout she took. She also brought a strong encouraging presence to the team, and her teammates knew they could count on her to be consistent and give more than her all. Although we had some that could outperform her, she was often the encouraging words, give it one last push, leader in the group. I cannot even put in words the change she brought to the team this year, and the results were evident in the team’s achievements on the girls side. She is just discovering how amazing she is, and is nowhere near her personal bests as a runner or jumper. She will continue in college for track and field, and I know we are not done hearing about Abby’s athletic or personal achievements.”

–Kim Lawhon, Yosemite cross country coach