Sports Central: Tuesday tidbits

Ex-Bulldog Ward has big day for Angels

Entering his seventh professional season, former Fresno State Bulldog Taylor Ward is still trying to show he can be an every day player in the big leagues for the Los Angeles Angels.

His performance Tuesday in the Cactus League will certainly help his case.

Ward went 2-for-3 at the plate in a 6-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. He hit his second home run of spring training in the second inning, and then added a 2-run triple in the sixth.

After Tuesday’s performance, the former first round pick of the Angels in 2015 is hitting .364 this spring, with an impressive OPS of 1.237.

Dolcini named MW Pitcher of the Week

Fresno State softball pitcher Hailey Dolcini might be running out of room in her trophy case, because on Tuesday, the senior won her fourth consecutive Mountain West Pitcher of the Week award.

The four consecutive awards tie the Mountain West record of former Bulldog pitcher Jill Compton, who accomplished the feat in 2015.

Dolcini led Fresno State to a 3-0 weekend sweep over conference foe San Jose State. She went 2-0 in the circle, with two complete games and a no-hitter, the 76th no-hitter in program history.

In 13 innings in the circle, the Ferndale, Calif. native recorded 26 strikeouts with a 0.54 ERA, and allowed just three hits.

Fresno State will be back in action this weekend, traveling to Logan, Utah for a three-game series over two days against Utah State.

Bulldog football gets commitment

Fresno State football opened spring practice over the weekend, and the program got another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday morning.



Oceanside High School athlete Kamron Beachem announced on twitter he has decided to become a Bulldog.



According to the Barkboard site on 247sports.com, Beachem originally committed to Arizona State last year, before reopening his recruitment.

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Barkboard says Beachem is projected as either a wide receiver or tight end at the next level.

Williams makes USWNT roster for April friendlies

Fresno native Lynn Williams is another step closer towards a possible appearance in this summer’s Olympics.



The Bullard High alum was one of 23 players, and one of six forwards, named to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team’s roster for the team’s upcoming trip to Europe for interntaional friendlies against Sweden and France in April.



Williams is trying to be one of 18 players that will make the final roster for the Tokyo Olympics.