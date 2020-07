PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a Facebook post on Sunday, Splash Cafe in Pismo Beach says they will temporarily close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Restaurant officials say they are taking the news very seriously and have closed the restaurant for sanitation recommended by the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

