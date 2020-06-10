Spike in COVID-19 cases causing concerns about reopening Fresno County’s businesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Fresno County is causing concerns over plans to reopen businesses.

California counties are required to stay below an 8% positive rate for all tests conducted in order to move forward in the state’s reopening plan – but Fresno County is not meeting that benchmark.

Many businesses are set to reopen this Friday, including movie theaters, gyms, bars, wineries, museums, and zoos.

“It’s time for them to open, and then just do the social distancing, and wear masks, and I think it will be better for everybody,” said Fresno resident Norma.

Agreeing with her is Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, even though the state has Fresno County on a watch-list due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We feel confident that we can safely reopen,” said Magsig. “Again, we have to balance public health with economic development, so many businesses have been closed now for 12 weeks and every day that goes by that’s income these businesses are not bringing in.”

Magsig says many businesses set to reopen have submitted plans to the Fresno County Department of Public Health detailing how they will keep both staff and customers safe.

“It’s important for the public to be aware that this virus is still here in our community,” Magsig said.

The Department of Public Health’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says the public needs to adjust to the new normal.

“The best thing we can do is to have people do what they want to do very cautiously,” Vohra said.

County figures show around half of the coronavirus cases are from close contact.

“This really goes to show you that this virus loves to spread at your worksite, at your home site, the people you live with, the people you interact with,” said Vohra.

As well as Fresno County, Kings County and Tulare County are also on the State’s watch-list.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.