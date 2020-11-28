Special meeting to discuss future of Fresno Grizzlies

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow to discuss the future of the Fresno Grizzlies, Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias announced.

The special city council meeting will happen on Saturday Nov. 28 over Zoom at 4 p.m.

Major league baseball says the Grizzlies have to accept Single-A status as part of a big re-organization effort of the minor leagues being done by Major League Baseball.

They have been a Triple-A club, which is one step below major league baseball. Single-A teams are four steps below the majors.