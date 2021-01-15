Special coverage of the Vice President’s visit to NAS Lemoore on KSEE24 this Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting NAS Lemoore on Saturday.

KSEE24 will carry special live coverage immediately following Air Force Two’s landing, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Naval Air Station.

Alexan Balekian and Stefani Booroojian will anchor our live coverage, with reporters Mederios Babb, Angelica Lei Lani, and Shawna Khalafi at NAS Lemoore.

We will also feature analysts in-studio breaking down the events as they happen.