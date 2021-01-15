Special coverage of the Vice President’s visit to NAS Lemoore on CBS47 this Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

LEMOORE, California (KGPE) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting NAS Lemoore on Saturday.

CBS47 will carry special live coverage immediately following Air Force Two’s landing, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Naval Air Station.

Ken Malloy and Kathryn Herr will anchor our live coverage, with reporters Eytan Wallace, Angelica Lei Lani, and Kirsten Mitchell at NAS Lemoore.

We will also feature analysts in-studio breaking down the events as they happen.

