FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno County Friday to highlight the state’s new initiatives to bolster vaccination in the Central Valley’s hardest-hit or most at-risk communities.

YourCentralValley.com will be live at 11:00 a.m. to cover the governor’s visit and detail the vaccine efforts thus far in the valley and the state.