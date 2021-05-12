Sparks fly as Shaver Lake’s July 4th fireworks could be called off

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A state lawmaker says a 4th of July fireworks event at Shaver Lake could be canceled if they don’t get some guidance from state health officials.

Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson and the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau say SoCal Edison, which owns Shaver Lake, needs guidance in order to issue a permit. But time is running out: the Visitors Bureau’s deadline for signing a contract with the fireworks company is Saturday.

“We can go back safely, and by the way, this is safe as it gets,” said Patterson. “Folks will be outside, they’ll be with their family they’ll be spread out over 3,000 acres to celebrate Independence Day.”

The Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau says the event helps discourage the use of illegal fireworks.

It comes as the California Department of Public Health is drafting guidelines for large events after June 15.