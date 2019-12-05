Breaking News
Shooter, identified as U.S. Sailor, kills two before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Southwest Fresno youth football team headed to national championship

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley pee wee team is headed to the largest youth football championship in the world.

The Edison Tigers from southwest Fresno are going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Tigers celebrated the season at their annual banquet Wednesday and this year they had good reason to smile.

“We just won our championship and went undefeated,” said player Joseph McCoy.

The team went 11-0. They are now headed to the national championship Dec. 11-15.

“It means to me, like everything because I want to get on a plane. Because this is going to be my first time getting on a plane,” McCoy said.

“It means a lot because we were working hard the whole season,” Asante Melendez said.

The players said they’ve learned a lot over the roughly five years they’ve all been playing.

“When you’re in a football game don’t talk back to the referees or you’re going to get kicked out,” Irving Zeno said.

Joeanna Rivera-Gomez, a parent and secretary of the league, said the team brings the same drive on and off the field.

“A lot of these kids come from areas where there’s poverty and there’s gangs, and we see that on the daily in our area and we try to keep the kids focused on another outlet,” she said.

The pop warner team’s been together since kindergarten.

“Oh my gosh when they first started they were a hot mess. We didn’t even practice. They’d be fighting,” Rivera-Gomez said.

But a few years has made a lot of difference.

“I’ve known them for a long time and they’re like brothers to me,” Seth Gomez said.

Now with their eyes on the prize they’re asking for donations toward travel expenses for the championships, and planning on bringing the national title back in return.

“We’re going to be the Valley Elite Champions,” said Irving Zeno.

Donations to help the team get to Canton, Ohio, can be sent clicking here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.