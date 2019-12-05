Southwest Fresno youth football team headed to national championship

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley pee wee team is headed to the largest youth football championship in the world.

The Edison Tigers from southwest Fresno are going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Tigers celebrated the season at their annual banquet Wednesday and this year they had good reason to smile.

“We just won our championship and went undefeated,” said player Joseph McCoy.

The team went 11-0. They are now headed to the national championship Dec. 11-15.

“It means to me, like everything because I want to get on a plane. Because this is going to be my first time getting on a plane,” McCoy said.

“It means a lot because we were working hard the whole season,” Asante Melendez said.

The players said they’ve learned a lot over the roughly five years they’ve all been playing.

“When you’re in a football game don’t talk back to the referees or you’re going to get kicked out,” Irving Zeno said.

Joeanna Rivera-Gomez, a parent and secretary of the league, said the team brings the same drive on and off the field.

“A lot of these kids come from areas where there’s poverty and there’s gangs, and we see that on the daily in our area and we try to keep the kids focused on another outlet,” she said.

The pop warner team’s been together since kindergarten.

“Oh my gosh when they first started they were a hot mess. We didn’t even practice. They’d be fighting,” Rivera-Gomez said.

But a few years has made a lot of difference.

“I’ve known them for a long time and they’re like brothers to me,” Seth Gomez said.

Now with their eyes on the prize they’re asking for donations toward travel expenses for the championships, and planning on bringing the national title back in return.

“We’re going to be the Valley Elite Champions,” said Irving Zeno.

Donations to help the team get to Canton, Ohio, can be sent clicking here.

