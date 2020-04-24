Southern California faces spring heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is headed into a full-blown heat wave and the rest of the state is warming as well.

Even coastal temperatures are expected to climb to near 90 degrees in some areas Friday while away from the coast the highs could reach 98 degrees.

National Weather Service heat advisories are set to go into effect in the late morning from the Central Coast south through Los Angeles County and down through interior areas to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Above-normal temperatures are forecast for much of the rest of the state into next week, with some brief interruptions.

