Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Southeast Fresno taco shop burns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews battled a commercial fire at Cedar Ave and Ventura Ave. 

Fresno Fire said the taco shop went up in flames around 4 am Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say this is the fourth time the building has caught fire. 

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com