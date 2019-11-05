Southeast Fresno taco shop burns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews battled a commercial fire at Cedar Ave and Ventura Ave.

Fresno Fire said the taco shop went up in flames around 4 am Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say this is the fourth time the building has caught fire.

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

