South Valley football team honors Hanford siblings that were stabbed to death

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A South Valley community honored the lives of two young adults killed earlier in the week.

The Hanford Bullpup football team paid tribute to 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachary before the game against Mission Oak on Friday night with a moment of silence.

Then, the team walked Hulbert’s mother to the 50-yard-line and handed him Zachary’s jersey and a sign with his number, 52.

“It just warms my heart,” said Zachary’s aunt Marilyn Galindo. “But it breaks it at the same time.”

Galindo said this would have been her nephew’s first game suiting up for varsity, but he never got the chance to step on the field.

“Their lives were cut short, and I know life isn’t fair, but this just, this just isn’t,” said Galindo.

On Monday, Hanford Police said Zachary and his sister Ryan were stabbed to death by Ryan’s ex-boyfriend. The news rocked the close-knit town and Zachary’s Bullpup teammates.

“Emotions were really high when we caught wind of things,” said Defensive Coordinator DJ Maciel.

But together Zachary’s team and family embraced one another to get through the tough times.

“Making it a part of Zach’s day was really important to us,” he said.

It is a moment the family will never forget, but Galindo hopes her nephew’s story will serve as a lesson to reach out for help.

“It is better to try and ask for it than to not at all,” said Galindo. “Because we never want to be in this situation ever again.”

There will be a candlelight vigil for the Hulbert siblings at the Neighbor Bowl at 120 E Grangeville Blvd at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.