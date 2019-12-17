Fresno State picks DeBoer as new head football coach

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey has announced the program has hired former Bulldog offensive coordinator Kalen Deboer as its next head football coach.

He will be introduced at a press conference today at 2 p.m.

DeBoer had great success as the offensive coordinator on Jeff Tedford’s staff during Tedford’s first two years at Fresno State. Deboer left Fresno State after last season to take the same position at Indiana, where he helped lead Indiana to a bowl game this season.

Sources say he was Tedford’s pick for the job.

He has only been gone from the university for one year, so the pick should help keep continuity in the program, with DeBoer possibly keeping some of Tedford’s assistants in place.

Deboer will be a first-time Division-1 head coach, but he does have experience as a head coach at the NAIA level, having led the University of Sioux Falls to three national championships in his five seasons there. (2005-2009)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.