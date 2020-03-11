Sorority also suspended over allegations of sexual assault, confirms Castro

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno State’s President says a sorority has been suspended – in addition to Kappa Sigma fraternity – over allegations a female student was sexually assaulted at a fraternity party.

Dr. Joseph Castro addressed the issue during an online forum Tuesday evening.

The university announced late last week that the fraternity had been placed on interim suspension.

“We have acted with interim suspensions with one fraternity and one sorority in this case while we investigate what occurred,” said Castro.

The online forum, with Fresno State’s Student Body President Omar Hernandez, took questions from students. It was the first time Castro has spoken publicly about the sexual assault investigation.

“We’ve been in close touch with the student and I believe we will get all the facts related to this case and will be able to act accordingly.”

The female student posted a video on social media claiming she was sexually assaulted at a party at the fraternity on Jan. 31. She says when she told campus friends about the assault, they discouraged her from reporting it.

Dr. Castro had this message for students:

“If you have been a victim of assault in any way and you have not reported it to the university, I ask you to do so if you feel comfortable doing so. We have resources and support available to you.”

Fresno Police Department is also investigating the alleged assault.

