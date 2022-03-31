(WKBN) – Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant products due to the presence of slightly elevated levels of benzene.

The two products are Suave’s Antiperspirant Fresh (UPC# 079400785503 for 6 oz.) and Antiperspirant Powder (UPC# 079400751508 for 4 oz. and UPC# 079400784902 for 6 oz.).

The expiration date on the products is September 2023.

An internal review showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples. The products don’t contain benzene but the review showed unexpected levels of it came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Enough exposure to benzene can result in certain cancers like leukemia and bone marrow, along with life-threatening blood disorders.

Unilever is offering reimbursement for consumers. The company can be reached by calling 866-204-9756, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

For more information on the recall and how to receive reimbursement, visit the FDA’s full safety recall online.