Some schools offering low-cost internet services to students and families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Central Unified is providing bi-weekly packets for their students along with offering online classes and work packets.

Ellery Moore is a History Teacher at Rio Vista Middle School. He said adapting to online and packet teaching has been an adjustment.

But, he wants to continue giving the best education he can to his students.

“Trying to figure out how to keep my students learning rich and rigorous from home,” Moore said.

Not all parents can afford internet services for their familes. Moore says he offers both online and packet homework hand outs. Along with offering resources available for low costing internet.

“The goal is to make learning equitable which we are saying that you may not have tech but we still have a way for you to be involved in this learning process,” Moore said.

One program Central Unified is letting parents know about is Fresno State’s Connect.

Jessica Conrriquez is the Project Assistant for Fresno State Connect. She said for those who qualify can receive low costing internet for 9.95 a month.

“Fresno State Connect it’s initiative is to get people connected to low cost internet,” said Conrriquez.

Conrriquez said since schools are being forced to teach remotely they have been getting an influx of calls.

“We have received a lot of calls lately of those interested in the low-cost internet,” said Conrriquez. “So, we are here to help and what we are doing right now as people are working from home. So, we are answering phone calls and getting their information.”

Although it is not clear how long school will be taught online. Central Unified’s Reading Intervention Teacher Connie Patton said they are doing the best they can to promote services like Fresno Connect to the students who need it.

“And for those students who may not have internet or a computer or device we printed out packets for both ELA and math for T-k all the way through 12th grade,” said Patton.

Currently Fresno State Connect is taking application through telephone. Their phone number is 1-855-456-9995.

