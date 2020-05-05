Some retail stores could open as soon as Friday — but with modifications

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his daily briefing Monday that some retail stores could start to open as soon as this Friday, but with modifications.

“If the guidelines are met and modifications are made, then people can start reopening with those modifications in these particular sectors,” Newsom said.

“As early as later this week, you will have the capacity as a retailer with the modifications and guidelines we set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup, clothing, bookstore, music, toys, florists, sporting goods.”

Newsom added that guidelines and rules for these openings will be released Thursday.

This is the first step into phase two, and although the reopening of restaurants is included in phase two, he said the state is not quite there yet.

However, Newsom also announced counties will have more jurisdiction over how far into phase two they can go based on how well prepared they are.

“I’m very encouraged that the governor is empowering us at the local level to make that happen,” Fresno County Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig said.

Newsom said this is based on the county’s containment plans, testing capacity, contact tracing capacity and its ability to protect its most vulnerable populations.

“If those criteria can be self-assessed, self-certified by the local health official in concurrence with the county supervisors, can be self certified, attested to in concurrence with the local health official and the county supervisor, we will allow additional movement through phase two,” Newsom said.

Magsig said when it comes to reopening businesses, it’s essential protocols are put in place to ensure the safety of residents.

“With the state now allowing some businesses to open up, it’s going to be important for some type of sanitation stations to be located at ingress and egress points, as well as possibly masks for employees that work there,” Magsig said.

