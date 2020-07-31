Some lawmakers uneasy after Rep. Louie Gohmert’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis

News

by: Anna Wiernicki, Jaclyn Ramkissoon, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There are now newer, tougher mask rules for Congress and staff at the U.S. Capitol after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who has been loudly resistant to mask rules, tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says face masks are now mandatory.

“The speaker has the authority to direct the Sergeant at Arms to remove a member from the floor as a matter of decorum,” Pelosi said.

The new rule came hours after Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus before boarding Air Force One Wednesday to fly with the president to Texas.

He returned to the Capitol to tell his office in person.

“I didn’t have any of the symptoms that you see listed for the coronavirus. Anyways, now I need to self quarantine,” he said.

The news of his diagnosis made some of his colleagues uncomfortable.

“I’ve been in contact with Congressman Gohmert a couple of times,” said Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

Hice says he immediately went home to quarantine.

“We need to be serious about this,” said Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX).

Gohmert has been outspoken about not wearing a mask, but Hurd says Pelosi’s new mandate makes sense to him.

“I’ve been wearing masks when I am not in my personal office, when nobody is in there, but I don’t have staff here,” Hurd said.

Many lawmakers decided to close their offices and are having staff telecommute. Gohmert’s office has previously been open, but today, his office doors were closed.

“I got it. We’ll see what happens from here,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert is known for spending a lot of time in his D.C. office, including sleeping there. On Thursday, a new sign was posted on the door that reads “Nightly cleaning is required. Please clean.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.