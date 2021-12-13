Some lawmakers ‘applaud’ Newsom’s new assault guns proposal, others say he’s ‘off-base’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at gun makers and sellers with a new push to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the sale of assault weapons and ghost gun kits in California.

Newsom made the announcement after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law to remain in effect that allows private citizens to enforce its ban on abortion, with lawsuits.

“I applaud the governor for being a leader in this space,” said Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae.

Levine has written legislation to attempt to limit the use of assault rifles in California.

“We must be strident and bold in how we protect our state from weapons of war that should not be allowed on our streets,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for him to grandstand,” said Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber. “He’s obviously positioning himself to be the president of the United States.”

Dahle said a proposal would likely pass the Legislature but could see issues in court.

“You don’t have the right to an abortion in the Constitution. You do have a right to bear arms,” Dahle said. “So I think he’s off-base.”

When asked if he thinks it is fair to equate abortion to gun legislation, Levine said he thinks it’s “the wrong path to try to equate” those laws.

“I am working with my colleagues to see how far we can push,” the assemblyman continued. “Also, whether or not this takes us down a slippery slope along with other states to fight one another with these bills, which the Supreme Court has said it’s constitutional. But I have grave concerns about the use of these kinds of tactics that could be replicated across the country for any time of reason.”

Lawmakers are set to begin filing new legislation in January. It’s unclear how or if they’ll formally introduce Newsom’s idea.