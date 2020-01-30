Solano State prison officials investigate 2 separate but related homicides

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Prison Solano officials are investigating two separate but related homicide incidents that resulted in the deaths of two inmates.

Authorities say that at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, inmates Pedro Garcia and Greg Medrano attacked Mizrain Nava Cano, 26, with weapons in the general population yard.

Less than a minute later, Gabriel Mora and Richard Raya attacked inmate Jorge Cruz-Banuelos, 30, in the same yard, according to authorities.

Correctional officers say they used blast grenades and pepper spray to stop the attacks.

Authorities say three weapons were recovered.

Cano was transferred from Sonoma County, serving a 13-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, authorities said.

Authorities say Banuelos was transferred from Sonoma County on Feb. 26, 2013, and was serving 17 years for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury, criminal gang activity, and prior felony conviction of a serious offense.

The four suspects are being re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit, officials say.

