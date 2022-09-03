VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Solano County Sheriff has released body cam footage of a police shooting that left one man dead in June.

In June KRON4 reported that SCS deputies responded with Vallejo Police Department to a report of a carjacking and a man with a knife. The man with the knife was later identified as Jason Thompson, 29. SCS says that Thompson had multiple knives in his possession, and he was reportedly cutting himself.

Please note: the below video is graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.

According to SCS, Thompson threw a knife at one of the deputies. SCS states that Thompson was given numerous commands to drop the weapon, but continued to walk towards deputies. One deputy discharged his taser and struck Thompson, but it did not seem to affect him.

Deputies asked Thompson to stop multiple times, and they backed away form him. It was at this time that one deputy fired multiple times, according to a release from SCS. Thompson then fell to the ground and stopped moving for a moment. When deputies attempted to get a medical kit, Thompson got to his knees with the knife in his hand. He then fell back down to the ground.

Deputies were able to kick the knives–later determined to be saw blades– away from Thompson and handcuff him, according to the release. Officers began first-aid measures until emergency medical services arrived on scene, according to the release. Thompson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he then died. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force responded to the scene and began an investigation.

KRON On is streaming now