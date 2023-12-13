The NFL is expected to announce that SoFi Stadium will host its second Super Bowl, multiple sources reported Wednesday.

The stadium, which is located in Inglewood, will be the site of Super Bowl LXI in 2027, ESPN, Bleacher Report and other websites reported, citing league officials.

SoFi is currently home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The stadium previously hosted Super Bowl LVI, where the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium is seen during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The NFL still has three Super Bowls scheduled before the big game returns to the L.A. area.

2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans

2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

The Los Angeles area will also be hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028.