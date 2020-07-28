Social therapy at Colton’s Social House in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Colton’s Social House is figuring out a way to make social distancing a social therapy. This week they’re holding what they call Beta-Mode Preview nights.

The special preview nights will give customers a chance to give feedback on their experience while at the same time giving staff a chance to reacclimate to what’s new in the restaurant’s new “social therapy” theme.

“How does a social house combat with social distancing, you know, do we change our name–like no, we still believe in being social and that’s an integral part of our society and our community,” Brittany Collins Dean said, the general manager and co-owner of Colton’s Social House.

Collins Dean said they’ll work to create a “social” environment with all COVID-19 distancing rules observed and will only be serving outdoors.

“It’s really just about us hoping that the environment in general provides that social therapy naturally.”

COVID-19 regulations mean building out a patio with misters and 20 portable coolers for customer comfort.

“So, it’s kind of just taking our whole concept of socialness and being a social house and really just like taking it up a notch and catering to kind of the current epidemic.”

The social house even added some comfort in the food. A therapy burger packed with an angus patty, smoked pulled pork and topped with green chili mac and cheese and employees like Carrie Anderson are excited to get back to work.

“Really enjoying the idea of embracing that factor of being safe and being able to provide a place for our community to come and have a great time and have a great dining experience.”

The special preview nights start Monday, July 27th through Thursday, July 39th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will reopen with their normal hours Friday, July 31st. Book what they’re calling an “appointment” online.