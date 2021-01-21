Social media slam: Clovis burglary suspect allegedly mocks his own arrest hours after it happened

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man arrested by Clovis Police allegedly made fun of his hot prowl arrest on social media hours after he bonded out of jail.

Police say 24-year-old David Hernandez attempted to use a 10-inch hunting knife to break into a Clovis woman’s home at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning – while she was still inside. Doorbell video captured the moment officers say Hernandez walked up to a home near Fallbrook and Peach avenues. Around 15 minutes later Clovis Police received a frantic 911 call from a woman fearing for her life.

“A very scary situation for the victim,” said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro. “They could tell by the tone of the voice. They could hear it was a very serious situation.”

At around 5 a.m., Hernandez was booked into the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $15,000. He bonded out at 12:30 p.m. and that evening started commenting on the Clovis Police Department’s post on Facebook detailing his own arrest.

“When you see someone on social media bragging about how quickly he is out,” said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro. “It makes you think maybe he didn’t learn his lesson.”

One user commented “I’m sure he’s already back on the street!! Catch and release is the norm now”, to which Hernandez replied, “back to your mom’s house lol”.

Another user commented “probably arrest and release” and Hernandez commented back, “Yup (laughing crying emoji).”

While it is disturbing, Munro said these instances on social media are becoming more common.

“It is disheartening to see that on social media because you would hope someone that spent some time in jail for their crime would think before they post something like that but it is a public forum and everyone has their first amendment right I guess,” said Munro.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez was previously arrested in 2019 for a domestic violence incident.