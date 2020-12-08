Soccer is back: United Soccer League announces the Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club for 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The United Soccer League today announced it has awarded a USL League One franchise to the Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club.

“The Central Valley is rich in tradition and talent and is a region that deserves professional soccer,” said Owner Juan Ruelas. “The Fuego represent not only a brand of futbol but also a way of life. The people in this valley are bold, hardworking, and have an unparalleled burning desire to be great. We are proud of our diversity and deep roots. Dale Fuego!” Owner Juan Ruelas

The United Soccer League said the locally-owned club also plans to construct a training and development center alongside a soccer-specific stadium in the Central Valley region, with construction planned to begin in 2021.

A brand unveil is set for release in the month of January, with the input of community members and soccer fans playing a vital role in the development process, according to the Soccer League.

The club plans to begin play in 2022.