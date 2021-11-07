Soaking rain arrives Monday night

A soaking rain is on the way, but the forecast is hugely different from north of Fresno to south.

Cities like Merced may get 5 times the rain cities to the south of Fresno will get.

The storm system arrives late Monday. Rain will be heaviest in the morning Tuesday.

Snow levels stay fairly high, too, with accumulation around 8,000 feet. This means rain for most mountain localities.

Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Sunday, dropping us out of the 70s and below the average of 69 degrees.

Fresno’s low drops into the 40s tonight after another morning in the low 50s.

Highs will stay in the 60s the rest of the week.