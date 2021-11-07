Soaking rain arrives Monday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A soaking rain is on the way, but the forecast is hugely different from north of Fresno to south.

Cities like Merced may get 5 times the rain cities to the south of Fresno will get.

The storm system arrives late Monday. Rain will be heaviest in the morning Tuesday.

Snow levels stay fairly high, too, with accumulation around 8,000 feet. This means rain for most mountain localities.

Fresno reached a high of 67 degrees Sunday, dropping us out of the 70s and below the average of 69 degrees.

Fresno’s low drops into the 40s tonight after another morning in the low 50s.

Highs will stay in the 60s the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com