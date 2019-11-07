Snowboarder Andy Finch speaks at Storey Elementary to inspire Students

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following a variety of activities for Red Ribbon Week and Character Counts Week, snowboarder Andy Finch spoke to students at a culminating rally about living a drug-free life: “Positively Energized by Character!”

Finch, a graduate of Bullard High School, is a retired professional snowboarder who also competed in the 2006 Olympics and on season 19 of “The Amazing Race.”

