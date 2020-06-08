Live Now
Tracking what’s left of Cristobal, and best friends go viral for their beer campaign. Newsfeed Now is live

Snoop Dogg to vote in 2020 for the first time ever

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg says he plans to vote for the first time ever to cast out President Donald Trump in 2020.

He told the radio show, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,”

The 48-year old rapper said he was under the mistaken impression he couldn’t vote because of his past felonies.

But his criminal record has been expunged, and he said he wants to set an example by voting in the upcoming fall election.

The Long Beach, California, rapper has been spending the past several weeks sheltering in place.

He said even though he’s not out on the streets protesting, he’s still using his platform and his music to spread the message.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know