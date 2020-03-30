COVID-19 Information

Smart & Final returning to regular hours and adding social distancing measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Smart & Final is returning to regular store hours on Monday and is adding safety social distancing measures throughout its stores.

The grocery store will return to its regular store hours on Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most of its locations.

The store says Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for will be reserved for seniors, expectant women, people with disabilities and first responder fields.

Officials with the grocery stores say they have added social distancing decals on the floor to show customers where to stand to maintain the six feet distance and have also decided on installing plexiglass in the next couple weeks.

