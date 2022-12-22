A small plane crash-landed and flipped over on the beach in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. just south of the Santa Monica Pier at the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk.

Video from Sky5 showed the single-engine Cessna 150 belly up on the beach.

Several law enforcement vehicles were on the scene to block off the crash site from the public.

Two people were onboard the aircraft when the pilot reported engine issues after taking off from the Santa Monica Airport.

Both occupants needed to be rescued from the downed plane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

The pilot and passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

No civilians were reported injured on the beach, officials added.

The Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene and were assisted by L.A. County Lifeguards.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA is expected to release preliminary results of their investigation in the coming days.