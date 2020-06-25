Small fires in the Valley are leaving a big impact on air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — There have been several small fires in Fresno County and in the Valley leaving a big impact on the air quality.

“People in California are used to the wildfires and we are in our peak season right now and we’re definitely have a significant potential for another devastating year,” said Ryan Michaels, Battalion Chief with Cal Fire.

Wildfires can sometimes bring smog and poor air quality.

Within the last 24 to 48 hours, Cal Fire-Fresno County says two wildfires broke out. One near Auberry, that is now 100% contained and another near Tollhouse, that is about 50% contained.

Each fire less then 30 acres but leaving a major impact on the Valley air and has made it hard for some to breathe.

“That smoke from last night that came from those fires came down into the valley, a lot of people could smell smoke throughout the region,” said John Klassen with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

In Tulare County, there has been three wildfires within a one-week span. Two of the fires, the Springs fire and the Fork Fire, are not 100 percent contained but firefighters are still battling the Grade Fire.

“The Grade Fire is currently 1,050 acres, do to better mapping it is currently 80 percent contained as of this morning,” said Toni Davis with Cal Fire – Tulare County.

Because of the hot temperatures and smoke from the fires, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says it’s best to stay indoors.

“If you do go outside, you need to go outside, don’t exert yourself to heavily, don’t exercise, definitely try to stay inside if you can, a lot of the masks people are wearing for COVID reasons don’t filter out smoke as well as being inside of a home so definitely try to be inside but if you have to go out try to limit that,” Klassen said.

He says the air quality really affects both older and young children, especially if they have health issues, like asthma.

