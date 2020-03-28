Small business owners applaud Fresno’s soon-to-come relief program

The loan-to-grant program is expected to be unveiled next week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Fresno will soon get help from a relief program that’s in the works.

Fresno City Council approved the Save Our Small Businesses Act on Wednesday, opening the door for $750,000 in relief for business owners.

The fine print is still being finalized, but council member Mike Karbassi said to be eligible: businesses need 25 or fewer workers, have been operating for at least a year, and be in good standing.

Karbassi created this with council members Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez. To fund this, $500,000 is being taken from senior center funding and $250,000 will be coming from the city attorney’s budget.

Karbassi adds with this, he wants to ensure that whenever the crisis is over — all jobs are still here.

The longer The Look Salon’s doors are locked, the long owner Veronica Delgado counts each dollar lost.

“Who knows when the business closures are going to be lifted, it is a scary time,” Delgado said.

It’s the same situation for Theresa Bravo, owner of the Bravo Bites food truck.

“For the last two weeks, we’ve literally had no work. We’re not taking the truck out at all right now and there’s really no catering jobs for us, either,” Bravo said.

The relief from the Save Our Small Businesses Act is a loan-to-grant program for businesses that have had to shutter or reduce operations due to COVID-19. For businesses that are awarded a loan, it will be forgiven if they remain in business another year after getting the loan.

“We want to kind of reduce that anxiety for those small business owners, let them know that not only is the state and federal government going to bring them help — but your local government is, too,” Karbassi said. “We’re out there. We’re taking responsibility. We’re going to help you.”

Delgado applauds the move and is ready to apply for a loan.

“If this longer than a few months, then I probably won’t make it,” Delgado said of her 27-year-old business. “Right now, I’m doing whatever I can behind the scenes to find any kind of resource that can help us.”

The city is expected to unveil the program and open applications next week. There is also going to be a way for people to donate to the fund, according to Karbassi, through the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The Tulare County Economic Development Corporation has created a similar loan program for small businesses impacted there. For more information on that program and other resources the organization has compiled, click here.

