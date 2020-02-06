‘Slowly but surely we’ve lost a lot of our landmarks’: Fire rips through Historic Chowchilla building

CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE) – On Wednesday, flames ripped through a historic building in the north Valley, keeping fire crews busy all morning.

The 10,000 square foot building, located on Robertson Boulevard and First Street in Chowchilla, housed an auto parts shop, along with several storage rooms.

The building considered a community treasure.

We spoke with the vice president of the Chowchilla Historical Society and he said the building has always been an auto parts shop. In fact, he told us that its grand opening was the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.

“Anytime you lose a historic place, significance structure to a community it is heartbreaking,” says Dale Thomas, vice president of the Chowchilla Historical Society.

Smoke billowing from the rooftop, this is the aftermath of the early morning blaze at the Chowchilla Auto Parts shop, off Robertson Blvd.

Video shows the building engulfed in flames. Fire crews working for several hours to knock it out.

“To find which room had the fire in it and there were locked doors inside of lock doors, inside of locked doors and so it was just really difficult for a crews to get all the way in,” says Battalion Chief Fred Gaumnitz with the Chowchilla Fire Department.

The fire damage estimated at more than a million dollars, but the sentimental loss of the building to the community, worth much more.

“They’ve been such a vital part to this community and they have helped so many people and it’s just gonna be a tremendous loss,” says Jerry Gollihar, a Chowchilla resident.

The auto shop opened nearly 79 years ago. The building constructed by the McDonnell brothers who have a long history with the community.

“They’re the go to place, you got a question you ask him,” says Gollihar.

The Chowchilla Historical Society says over the years, the building expanded.

Thomas says taller doors were built to fit school buses in that needed repairs and says part of the building became a storage to house old auto parts from the war.

Though, mainly an international auto shop, we were told it was moving toward the AG industry.

“It’s a parts an agricultural supply house so a lot of our farmers relied on getting the materials from this,” says Thomas.

But deep historical roots embedded, part of the roof was acquired from an old Planada hotel in Merced County.

“Slowly but surely we’ve lost a lot of our landmarks,” Thomas expressed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

