Sloane Stephens impressed by Turney’s painting of her

FRESNO, Calif. — Former Clovis West baseball star Travis Turney has a passion for art, and his latest piece depicting a high-profile tennis star originally from the Valley is getting high praise from the painting’s subject.

In a story put together by Sports Central’s Julia Lopez on Sunday night, Turney revealed his latest work is a painting of Sloane Stephens, the tennis star who spent her early years in Fresno, before eventually winning the U.S. Open in 2017.

On Monday, Stephens retweeted a tweet from Julia, which included a link to the story on Turney, and Stephens added the comments.

“Wow this is amazing. I’m honored. So talented!

