Sleep in Heavenly Peace is getting kids off the floor in and into a bed this weekend with its Mega Bed Deliveries

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is holding a “mega bed delivery” this weekend from 8:30 am to 11:00 am starting at Lithia Subaru.

Volunteers can sign up on Facebook @shpfresnoclovis. If you can’t make it out, Lithia Subaru is always accepting donations of NEW twin bedding (sheets, comforters for kids) pillows or NEW twin mattresses.

Monetary donations can be made to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Fresno Chapter by calling 844.432.2337 ext. 5104.

Marketing Director for Sleep in Heavenly Mitch Mathews also stopped by the station to share his story about how he got involved and what the organizations doing nationwide.