Skilled nursing facilities once again seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – All over the state, skilled nursing facilities are again seeing a surge in COVID-19 outbreaks – after they were already hit hard early on in the pandemic.

In Tulare County, Health and Human Services is reporting more than 100 cases at four separate nursing facilities.

“This is to be expected as we are seeing rapid rates of community spread of the virus throughout Tulare county,” said Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.

At Merrit Manor in Tulare – the county is reporting 49 cases. Eyewitness News reached out to the faculty – their spokesperson replied saying they have protocols in place and are currently restricting visitations.

Three facilities in Visalia are also reporting positive COVID-19 cases. Tulare County officials say Kaweah Manor had 13 positive cases and Westgate Gardens Care Center has 18.

However, Westgate Gardens administrator Benjamin Carter says the actual number is higher: 19 residents and 11 staff members tested positive. Since the pandemic began, they have had three residents die and one hospitalized.

At Quail Park Memory Care, operated by Living Care Lifestyles, vice president of operations John Renner says since Nov. 18 they had 23 residents and 12 employees test positive for COVID-19. All but 10 have recovered.

“Currently today, we have five COVID positive residents in the community that are still in quarantine. We’re very fortunate that all of them have no to very mild symptoms. We also have five employees that are still out of quarantine. All of them have very mild or no symptoms,” Renner said.

Renner says they test staff and residents weekly and restricted visitation as well to virtual visits, and they have had no deaths during the pandemic.

Tulare County is pleading with the public to be aware of their actions.

“It’s more important than ever that we all do our part, as our actions do have effects on these senior living facilities,” Monteiro said.

In Fresno County, Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sent a breakdown of their cases since the pandemic began. The facility has had 132 residents and 105 staff members test positive for COVID-19; 27 residents and 56 employees have recovered.