KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators in Kings County are asking for public help after a bag of human remains was discovered near the side of a rural road.

They say they are looking for the person who left the bag on the side of the road to find out exactly where the bones were found this is so they can determine which tribe this ancestor belonged to.

This case is different from what investigators say they are used to because the bones likely belonged to a Native American person who lived in the region hundreds of years ago.

“I believe there was a skull and there were some other bones I’m not sure it was an entire set of human remains,” said Sgt. Nate Ferrier of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The bones were examined at the anthropology department at Fresno State and determined to be at least a hundred years old or maybe even older.