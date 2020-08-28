FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno.

In a Facebook post-Wednesday, fire officials say a stray bulldog showed up at Station 58 in North Central Fresno and decided to make it her home.



Photos: The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa

They say the bulldog would sleep on the back doormat and would always be at the engine to greet firefighters when they returned from calls.

One of the fire Captian brothers agreed to foster the dog and find it a home but ended up being adopted by actress and singer Miley Cyrus.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.