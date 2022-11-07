CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for an at-risk woman in Clovis has now turned into a Silver Alert after her vehicle was spotted in the Bay Area, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they are searching for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen in Clovis on Sunday.

Clovis Police Department

Lucia Rangel was last seen at 1:30 p.m. driving a gray 2018 Nissan Murano, Calif. license 8FXE138, near Barstow and Pollasky avenues.

According to police, the missing woman’s vehicle was spotted in the Bay Area around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

If you have information contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.