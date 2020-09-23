Sifting through rubble: One couple return to what is left of their home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Creek Fire evacuees finally getting closure after seeing firsthand what is left of their homes.

Tuesday morning 26 residences from Auberry were given the opportunity to sift through the rubble and grab what is left.

Gail and Ron Rogers have lived in Auberry for 20 years and now the only thing standing is their fireplace.

Gail said this is a devastating time for many but is looking on the bright side.

“We don’t have to worry about the freezer and refrigerator and rotting food,” said Gail.

Dozens of people who lost their homes due to the Creek Fire were given this opportunity.

Sgt. Erica Rascon with the Fresno County Sheriff Department said they are allowing people to visit their destroyed homes by zones.

“People need to realize there is down trees down power lines that are getting moved out of the way to make the road clear to allow these people to assess their property,” said Rascon.

Rascon said they are allowing those affected to assess the damage and take anything that made it through the destruction.

Gail said there wasn’t much that survived but she looked anyway and came across her husband’s coin collection and some cast iron pans.

“I’m glad it’s all gone because there is nothing more to dig through. I don’t think,” said Gail.

Gail said they are currently staying in the parking lot of Clovis Hills Community Church and is overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to help them navigate through this difficult time.

“We have to figure out the debris removal and all that stuff and talking to people who had houses in the paradise fire,” said Gail.

