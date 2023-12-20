OAKLAND, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There was a record-setting performance Monday afternoon by Sierra High School senior basketball star Logan Kilbert.

According to his father Dan, Kilbert scored a school and Central Section record 71 points in the Chieftains 120-23 win over Patten Academy in the quarterfinals of the 2nd Annual Trojan Holiday Classic in Oakland.

Patten Academy is a small, private school in Oakland.

According to the Cal-Hi Sports record book, the 71 points also tied for the 15th most points scored in a single game in state history.

The 6-foot-4 Kilbert went 34-of-38 from the field, and 3-for-5 from the free throw line.

He did not attempt a 3-pointer.

Incredibly, Logan made his first 20 shots in the game, telling Sports Central in a text, “I was at 40 points when I missed my shot.”

That is also when he first came aware of his growing point total.

“My coach told me what I was (points-wise) after my first miss of the game in the third quarter,” shared Kilbert.

He was at 40 points at that point, and in the end, scored 27 total points in the third quarter, to go with 26 in the first quarter, 10 in the second quarter, and eight in the fourth quarter.

Kilbert followed up his 71-point game with 44 more points in the Chieftains 77-36 semifinal win over Bay Tech Tuesday.

Bay Tech is another small school in Oakland.

Sierra will play in the championship game of the tournament Wednesday night at 6 p.m. against Madison Park Academy, the host school for the tournament.

Kilbert initially set the Sierra school record for most points in a game on Jan. 23 during his junior season, when he scored a school-record 54 points in a 113-32 win over Parlier, the same game in which he became the 25th player in Central Section history to score 2,000 career points.

Last season, Sierra lost to Kingsburg 63-43 in the championship game of the Division III Central bracket, and also made a run to the championship game of the Division V State playoffs, where they fell to Lynwood 89-58 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

As a junior, Kilbert was a four-sport star at Sierra: football, basketball, baseball and track.