Sierra Unified closes in effort to curb coronavirus spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sierra Unified has made the decision to close all schools for students beginning Monday, Mar. 16 to April 13.

No busses, classes, school activities, or practices will be held beginning Monday. This also includes preschool, Eagle’s Nest, adult school and independent study.

Only essential staff members will report to work. Staff members will be notified of their status by their supervisor, according to school officials.

Sierra Unified says they will provide an updated plan on Monday and will continue to communicate through the use of Aeries Communications.

The district is working on a plan to provide food-services to the students who use the breakfast and lunch programs.

