Sierra High staff volunteer time to help firefighters on campus

TOLLHOUSE, California (KSEE) – The Creek Fire caused so many people to evacuate, but some at Sierra High School are taking this time as a chance to help our first responders.

“My family was evacuated on the seventh, so I’ve been here working since then doing whatever I can do,” said Kelly Capps, the maintenance & operations lead at Sierra High School.

Sierra High school has been closed since March due to COVID-19, up until the weekend the Creek Fire began.

“We have thousands and thousands of people on our campus right now…our custodians are cleaning rooms several times a day,” said Melissa Wintersteen, the clerk for maintenance and transportation department at Sierra Unified School District.

Sierra High staff are proud to help out their school and their community as volunteers.

“We’ve had guys here working 24/7 to do anything we can do and anything we can keep doing we’re there for them,” said Capps.

“We’re just gonna keep fighting alongside them in a different way, but keep fighting until this fire is out and people get to go back home and we can rebuild our community again,” said Wintersteen.

Captain Chris Vestal, PIO for the Creek Fire says the volunteers are doing the work as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

“Clean spaces especially during COVID are super important. They’re supplying personnel, they’re making the place operate, they’re doing the garbage.”

“Every role counts every role matters, we’ve been taking out the trash and we feel that’s just as important to assisting Cal Fire,” said Capps.

To help and/or to donate go to sierrausd.org

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.