FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra Foundation is hosting its annual PoloFest event Saturday.

The event helps raise money for Sierra Unified School District students and programs. It kicks off with a champagne reception and silent auction at 3:30 p.m.

The polo match begins at 4:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available.

The deadline to purchase tickets is September 29. Tickets can be purchased by calling (559) 451-1245 or emailing SierraFoundation@sierrausd.org.

Prices range from $95 for individuals. Group tables are also available.

Money raised from the event goes toward programs like Sober Grad, athletics, technology, scholarships, FFA, and equipment for Sierra Unified students.