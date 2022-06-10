FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is heating up in Fresno, and despite the triple digits, it wasn’t hot enough for the cooling centers to be activated.

Splash Pads were busy on Friday as buckets of water dropped on children and temperatures quickly climbed.

Kiley Bullock lives in Montana but every year after the school year she travels to Fresno to visit family. The triple-digit temperatures were a shock.

“A big difference from below zero to 106. It is a big difference to me,” said Bullock.

For Brittney Ferreira, the splash pad is a way to keep her five and three-year-olds busy during the blistering heat.

“They go stir crazy if they are inside for way too long especially now that school is out officially, so we will probably be frequenting here more often,” said Ferreira.

Residents who want to beat the heat during the triple digits can use eight different splash pads across the city from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day for free.

Splash Pad locations:

Dickey Playground

Figarden Loop Park

Inspiration Park

Marin Ray Reilly Park

Melody Park

Mosqueda Community Center

Todd Beamer Park

Vinland Park

The city only opens the four cooling centers in the National Weather Service projects temperatures of 105 and higher. Right now Fresno isn’t expected to meet that mark.

If Fresno does get over 105, Fresno Park Director Aaron Aguirre said the sites will be activated, the city will post on social media, and bus rides to the center will be free.

“Those advisories will go out letting folks know when the centers are activated and where they can find the information is on our city website,” said Aguirre.

The city’s pools are closed but will open on June 13. Aguirre said from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and everyone is allowed in for free. Swin lessons this season are free for three to 18-year-olds.

With the cooling centers closed, there are also 17 community centers people can cool off at from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every weekday and six of those centers are open on the weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.